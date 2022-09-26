Rupee opens at record low of 81.55 vs US dollar

Amid a surge in US bond yields and the US dollar index , the rupee on Monday opened 0.68% lower to hit a fresh record low of 81.55 against the greenback.

While the 2-year US Treasury yield was at 4.2%, its highest level since October 12, 2007, the dollar index scaled past the 114-mark overnight to a two-decade high.

The local unit had reached a record low of 81.2250 on Friday, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to sell dollars, according to traders. The RBI‘s intervention had aided the rupee to turn briefly higher on Friday.

“The rupee will be under pressure as the dollar index may significantly rise as a result of the US Fed’s commitment to raise rates in a more hawkish manner in the upcoming months, which may lead the rupee to fall further to 82 to 83.5 levels,” Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities, said.

The pound tumbled to a record low on Monday on fears the new government’s economic plan will stretch its finances to the limit. The rout prompted speculation of an emergency response from the Bank of England.

More to come…