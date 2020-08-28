Ruidoso police officer Christopher Bryant charged with sending child pornography by email

(STL.News) – Christopher Bryant, 46, of Ruidoso, New Mexico made an initial appearance in federal court in Las Cruces, New Mexico yesterday on charges of transportation of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, Bryant committed these offenses between Aug. 13 and Aug. 17 in Lincoln County, New Mexico. He alleged found child pornography on the internet and took screenshots of three images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Bryant, who is a detective for the Ruidoso Police Department, allegedly sent the images to himself by email.

Bryant is currently in custody and will return to court Tuesday, Sept. 1 for preliminary and detention hearings. A criminal complaint is only an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The FBI investigated this case with the support of the Ruidoso Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matilda McCarthy Villalobos and Dustin Segovia are prosecuting the case.

