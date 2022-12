FII FlowForeign institutional investors (FIIs) who turned net buyers on D-Street in November, were seen betting heavily on banks and financials stocks. Out of their net purchase of Rs 36,239 crore in November, Rs 30,682 crore were in just six sectors – financials, FMCG, oil and gas, IT, consumer services and auto. Below are the top sector wise FII bets: (Source: NSDL data)