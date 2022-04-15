Registered Sex Offender, Roy Moore Pleads Guilty To Abusive Sexual Contact With A Minor
(STL.News) United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that ROY MOORE, 56, a registered sex offender residing in Riverton, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with abusive sexual contact with a minor. Moore entered his plea before Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on April 4, 2022. Sentencing has been set for June 23, 2022.
Moore faces up to 2 years of imprisonment for abusive sexual contact with a minor and a consecutive term of 10 years of imprisonment for committing that offense as a registered sex offender. He also faces a term of 5 years to life of supervised release, a fine of up to $500,000, and a special assessment fee of $5200. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
This crime is being investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson is prosecuting the case.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today