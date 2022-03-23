Rosebud: Mason Drew Reddy Sentenced for Assault

Rosebud Man, Mason Drew Reddy Sentenced for Assault With a Dangerous Weapon

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Rosebud, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault With a Dangerous Weapon was sentenced on March 22, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Mason Drew Reddy, age 26, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Reddy was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 12, 2021. He pled guilty on November 15, 2021.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on the evening of December 4, 2020, in Rosebud, South Dakota. On that date, Reddy went to the victim’s residence and asked the victim to join him in a fight or confrontation down the street. When the victim refused, Reddy assaulted the victim with a sharp instrument, inflicting a deep laceration on the victim’s neck.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Reddy was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

