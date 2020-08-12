Rosebud Man Anthony One Star, Jr. Sentenced for Threatening a Federal Officer

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rosebud, South Dakota, man convicted of Influencing a Federal Officer by Threat was sentenced on August 10, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Anthony One Star, Jr., a/k/a Tony One Star, a/k/a Sonny One Star, age 32, was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

One Star was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 22, 2020. He pled guilty on May 19, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on December 15, 2019, in the Two Strike Community near Rosebud. On that date, a Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services Officer responded to a report of an intoxicated male walking in the roadway. When the officer arrived in the area, he observed One Star dressed in all black and walking in the middle of the roadway. One Star was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. While he was being transported to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Adult Correctional Facility, One Star remarked that he was a cop killer and that he was going to find and kill the officer when the officer was off duty.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

One Star was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

