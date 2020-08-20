Roseboro Man Demery Bernard McLymore Sentenced to 31 Years’ Imprisonment After Carjacking and Multi-Victim Robbery Spree

(STL.News) – A Roseboro man was sentenced today to 372 months in prison for carjacking, possession of a firearm in furtherance of the carjacking, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. The defendant, Demery Bernard McLymore, 26, was convicted by jury trial in February of each of the four counts alleged in the indictment.

The evidence at trial showed that beginning in the afternoon of Saturday, September 3, 2016, and running into the early morning hours of the next day, McLymore committed a series of armed robberies, involving a dozen total victims.

Around 8:00 p.m. on that Saturday night, McLymore and another man, Ambrose Lassiter, approached a group of six boys who were in a car that had just parked at the Brantwood Court apartments in Roseboro, North Carolina. The boys, the oldest of which was 18, had gotten together to go to a party that evening. McLymore pulled out a silver handgun and ordered them out of the car. Lassiter tried to intervene but backed away when McLymore threatened to kill everyone. McLymore then proceeded to rob the boys, holding the firearm to the neck of one boy, and against the torso of two more. He collected a few dollars, a cell phone, and also took one boy’s shoes. McLymore then ordered the driver to drive him and Lassiter to Clinton. The boy did so, as McLymore sat in the passenger seat with the gun on his lap.

Not long after being dropped off in Clinton, McLymore approached a woman who was walking down the street in an area of Clinton known as “the Block.” He showed her that he was carrying the silver handgun, and after walking with her for a few minutes, he pulled out the gun and walked her at gunpoint into an apartment where she had been headed. McLymore proceeded to rob the resident of a wristwatch at gunpoint, but the woman was able to run out of the front door.

McLymore next appeared about a mile away at the Spirit convenience store in Clinton. In the parking lot of the store, he encountered two young men in a truck, who were stopping by the store on their way out of town for a party. McLymore asked for a ride to his girlfriend’s residence on the Block, and the men agreed. Once at the girlfriend’s residence, McLymore claimed to have lost a pistol. As the men looked for the pistol, McLymore grabbed a shotgun belonging to the driver that had been on a rack in the truck. He pointed the gun at both men and then forced the passenger, at gunpoint, to walk down the road with him.

A couple blocks down the road, McLymore spotted two young boys, 13 and 16 years old, and approached them with the shotgun. He pointed the shotgun at the boys’ chin and chests, then forced the passenger of the truck to check the boys’ pockets for money. McLymore then ordered the boys to strip to their underwear, before running back in the direction of his girlfriend’s house.

Clinton Police Department officers at this time were investigating the earlier residential robbery, and one officer spotted McLymore walking with a shotgun behind a house. With a tip from a neighbor, law enforcement tracked McLymore to the residence he had identified as his girlfriend’s house. They found him in a bedroom with a wristwatch, wadded up money, a shotgun shell, and over three dozen .380 caliber bullets in his pockets. Behind the house, officers found the stolen shotgun, loaded with three shotgun shells that matched the one found in McLymore’s pocket.

Mr. Higdon commented: “Demery McLymore was a one man crime wave. And he is just the kind of offender that we are Taking Back North Carolina from as part of our initiative to rid our communities of those individuals who make them unsafe. We are gratified by the sentence the Court imposed today because every day McLymore spends in prison is a safer day in the streets of the Eastern District.”

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Since 2017, the United States Department of Justice has reinvigorated the PSN program and has targeted violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

That effort has been implemented through the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices in those communities on a sustained basis to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

