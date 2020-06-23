Rodolfo Rodriguez Arrested & Charged with Robbery by San Angelo Police

San Angelo, Texas (STL.News) Just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Bryant Boulevard for the report of a major motor vehicle crash.

While en route, officers received additional information that the vehicle involved in the crash had just been stolen from a nearby Stripes convenience store and that the suspect was attempting to flee on foot.

When officers arrived, they observed the stolen vehicle on top of a fire hydrant and large puddle of water as well as several citizens that appeared to be detaining the suspect.

The field-investigation revealed that the vehicle’s owner, a 34-year-old man who left his unlocked vehicle running while patronizing the store, noticed the suspect entering his vehicle. When the victim rushed out and opened the driver’s side door in an attempt to shut off the ignition, the suspect drove out of the parking lot while dragging the victim along the pavement. Soon after, the suspect crashed into a nearby fire hydrant and attempted to flee the scene but was prevented, thanks to three Good Samaritans. The victim reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Rodolfo Rodriguez, was charged with Robbery. Rodriguez also had a warrant of arrest for Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility.

