Robert Lamont Sentenced for Federal Gun Crime

Huntington Man, Robert Lamont Congleton Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

(STL.News) Robert Lamont Congleton, 42, of Huntington, was sentenced today to six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Congleton admitted to possessing a loaded Taurus, Model PT111 G2, 9mm pistol, that law enforcement officers found in his residence on July 29, 2021.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Congleton knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his conviction for attempt to commit a felony – delivery of a controlled substance in Cabell County Circuit Court on February 26, 2015.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the West Virginia State Police and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams prosecuted the case.

