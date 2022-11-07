Rishi Sunak reveals ‘renewed confidence’ to tackle migrant crisis after Macron talks – with plan in ‘final stages’

RISHI Sunak today vowed he has “renewed confidence and optimism” that Britain can strike a deal with France to stop small boats.

The PM met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for the first time this morning at COP27 in Egypt.

1Rishi Sunak met with Emmanuel Macron for the first time as Prime Minister todayCredit: Reuters

While visiting Sharm el-Sheikh for the climate summit, the pair discussed the growing migrant crisis proving a major headache for Mr Sunak back home.

Almost 40,000 people have illegally arrived in Britain by boat from France this year.

Some experts estimate the figure could balloon to 60,000 by the end of 2022.

The massive number of channel crossing have completely overwhelmed Britain’s asylum system, which has reached breaking point.

Just last week there were reports of chaos and massive overcrowding at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent.

The facility has capacity for 1,000 people, who are only supposed to be there for two days before being shipped to hotels or hostels.

But last week the centre’s population skyrocketed to 3,000.

This afternoon Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick confirmed it’s now gone back down to 1,600.

In a major development, No10 confirmed today that talks on a deal with France were in their “final stages”.

Following his meeting with Mr Macron, the PM said: “It was great to meet President Macron to talk about not just tackling illegal migration but the range of other areas in which we want to cooperate closely with the French on.

“I think there is an opportunity for us to work closely, not just with the French but with other countries as well.

“By working together with our European partners, we can make a difference, grip this challenge of illegal migration and stop people coming illegally.”

Mr Sunak added: “I’m actually leaving this with renewed confidence and optimism that working together with our European partners, we can make a difference, grip this challenge of illegal migration and stop people coming illegally.”