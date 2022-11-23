Rishi backs down in regulator row after Bank of England opposition



Rishi backs down in regulator row after Bank of England warns his plan would undermine its independenceBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:50 EST, 23 November 2022 | Updated: 16:50 EST, 23 November 2022

The Government last night climbed down over plans to give itself powers over regulators – after the Bank of England warned they would undermine its independence.Ministers had sought to introduce rules allowing it to veto financial regulators’ decisions. But the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England’s governor Andrew Bailey both expressed strong opposition to the move. Resistance: Ministers had sought to introduce rules allowing them to veto regulators’ decisions. But the Bank of England and the FCA both expressed strong opposition to the moveYesterday, City minister Andrew Griffith said the move had been shelved. He said: ‘The Government has decided not to proceed with the intervention power at this time.’ Last week, Bailey reiterated his concerns about the move to the Commons’ Treasury select committee.He told MPs that to compete as a leading international financial centre the UK needed to have an effective legal and regulatory system and ‘we must not threaten that’.

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…