Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol disrupts narcotic smuggling attempts in three separate incidents

EDINBURG, TX (STL.News) On Monday, December 23, 2019, Rio Grande City agents conducting line watch operations responded to information about a red Dodge pickup truck loading possible narcotics. Agents observed the vehicle leaving the area and a pursuit ensued, after following the vehicle for a short time, the driver struck a marked service unit and came to a stop. The driver absconded the area, and an immediate search of the area yielded negative results. A search of the truck revealed 39 bundles containing 451 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $360K.

On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Intelligence agents observed a white Chevrolet Tahoe possibly loaded with narcotics. The Texas Department of Public Safety (TX DPS) attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield to TX DPS and continued traveling before bailing out into a cane field. The driver and several subjects attempted to flee the area, a search of the area resulted in the arrest of the driver, a United States Citizen and two Mexican nationals. A search of the vehicle revealed 141 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $112K. TX DPS took custody of the driver, vehicle and narcotics.

This morning, Rio Grande City agents working line watch observed six subjects with five bundle of suspected narcotics make landfall on the U.S. Riverbank south of Garciasville, Texas. Agents responded to the area and apprehended four subjects, all Mexican nationals. A total of five bundles of Marijuana weighing over 235 pounds worth an estimated $188K were seized. All four subjects and marijuana were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

