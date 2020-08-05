Richmond Police Investigation into a Young Child Shot in Whitcomb Court

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in Whitcomb Court in which a two year old female was wounded.

At approximately 2:11 a.m., Wednesday, August 5th, RPD officers were called to the 2300 block of Ambrose Street for a report of a person shot. When they arrived they located the child inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to her arm.

While it is still early in the investigation, Major Crimes Division detectives have determined the child was outside the building with a family member when the shooting occurred and she was carried inside as police were called. They do not believe she was the intended target.

They are looking for a four-door, dark colored Nissan sedan, possibly a Maxima, that was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to share anonymously to call Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000 or by using the P3 smartphone app.

