Ricardo Ferguson Charged With December 2021 Murder

Man, Ricardo Ferguson Charged With December 2021 Broad Daylight Murder In Bronx Park

(STL.News) Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Keechant L. Sewell, Police Commissioner for the City of New York (“NYPD”), announced today that RICARDO FERGUSON, a/k/a “Mayback,” was charged with the December 5, 2021 murder of Robert Brown, Sr., in the Aqueduct Walk park in the University Heights neighborhood of the Bronx. FERGUSON was arrested today and will be presented this afternoon in Manhattan federal court. The case has been assigned to United States District Judge Richard M. Berman.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “Ferguson allegedly murdered Robert Brown, Sr., in broad daylight in a Bronx park. We hope that today’s charges bring some measure of comfort to the family of Robert Brown, Sr. and make clear that this Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of anyone who takes another person’s life.”

NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said: “Aqueduct Walk is a tree lined stretch lined with park benches where New Yorkers can take a walk or find a moment’s peace from the bustle of Fordham Road. When gunfire broke that peace on December 5th and a man was shot dead on that tree lined stretch, NYPD detectives went to work to gather evidence and bring justice.

I want to thank US Attorney Damian Williams and the Criminal Investigators of the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for their efforts that resulted in this federal indictment. These federal charges should remind those willing to carry guns or commit murder associated with drug-trafficking: You may face many years or even life in prison.”

According to the allegations in the Indictment unsealed today in Manhattan federal court[1]:

On or about December 5, 2021, in the Aqueduct Walk park, near Aqueduct Avenue and West Fordham Road in the Bronx, FERGUSON shot and killed Robert Brown, Sr. while FERGUSON and another attempted to rob Brown.

* * *

FERGUSON, 36, of the Bronx, New York, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, which carries a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison; one count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery, which caries a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison; one count of using violence in furtherance of a plan to commit Hobbs Act robbery, which carries a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison; and using a firearm to commit murder during a drug-trafficking crime and crime of violence, which carries a maximum sentence of death or life in prison, and a mandatory minimum term of five years in prison.

The maximum potential sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the judge.

Mr. Williams praised the outstanding investigative work of the NYPD and the Special Agents of the United States Attorney’s Office.

The case is being handled by the Office’s Violent and Organized Crime Unit. Assistant United States Attorneys Mathew Andrews and Peter Davis are in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today