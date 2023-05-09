Restaurant Review Published on Tango Argentina Food

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on Tango Argentina Food in St. Charles, Missouri.

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review released a restaurant review on Tango Argentina Food in St. Charles, Missouri.

They offer handmade Empanadas using authentic Argentinean ingredients imported to create the taste their customers love, based on online reviews. According to the review, they have been educating and offering this fantastic Argentian food to the St. Louis region since 2000.

The most exciting feature of this restaurant is that the owners love what they do. They know their customers and do all of the work themselves to ensure high customer satisfaction. More importantly, not only do the online reviews illustrate their dedication, but their health inspection scores are 100%. In addition, it is the cleanest kitchen seen by the editor of St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Additionally, they will be offering their online menu for online ordering using the eOrderSTL online ordering platform, owned and operated by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Tango online reviews as of May 4, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.9 Stars with more than 330 online reviews

– 4.9 Stars with more than 330 online reviews Facebook – 4.9 Stars with 98 votes

– 4.9 Stars with 98 votes Yelp – 4.5 Stars with 73 reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 73 reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 with 9 reviews

Address, phone, and email:

2418 B West Clay Street

St. Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: +1 636-757-3076

Email: TangoArgentinaFood@hotmail.com