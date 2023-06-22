Brett Hull’s Junction House in Wentzville, Missouri, offers an atmosphere unparalleled by any other establishment in the region.

WENTZVILLE, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review of Brett Hull’s Junction House. According to the review, it is the longest review they have published due to the overwhelming list of features offered at the $5 Million facility that took two years to build.

This is not a facility that has been modified to house a restaurant. This facility was custom designed and built to create an excellent dining experience. It is a restaurant, bar, and music venue all wrapped up into one facility. It is an amazing facility that is unparalleled in the region.

Brett Hull’s brand and the investment group have big visions, and they continue to grow as they are preparing to open their third location in the Central West End area, according to an article we published recently.

Restaurant reviews are not paid promotional articles. They are unbiased, and the restaurants reviewed are at the sole discretion of the Editor in Chief.

According to the review, the facility has multiple dining areas, bars, and entertainment areas throughout the facility. The review goes into detail about how the concept came to exist and who is responsible.

Address, Phone, & Email:

1311 Lodora Drive

Wentzville, MO 63385

Phone: +1 314-375-4855

Email: Contact@Junction-House.com

Website: Junction-House.com

