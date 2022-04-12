Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Travels to Tokyo, Jakarta, Singapore, Manila, and Los Angeles

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel April 12-22 to Tokyo, Jakarta, Singapore, Manila, and Los Angeles. During the overseas portion of her trip, she will observe consular operations and meet with consular staff to see first-hand their work to serve U.S. citizens overseas and reduce visa wait times, in support of international travel and its key role in economic revitalization. She will also meet with host government officials to discuss topics of mutual interest and underscore bilateral cooperation on a wide range of consular issues. In Los Angeles, she will observe U.S. passport facility operations and meet with staff.