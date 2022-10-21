Relictum Pro Thrives in Bear Market with Its Token Price Surging 4 Times

press release

PRESS RELEASE. After being listed on LBank Exchange on September 29, 2022, Genesis Token (GTN), the native token of Relictum Pro, has been witnessed by investors with an impressive 4 times price surging, indicating the great potential of the project has been further recognized by global crypto community.

The global expansion of Relictum Pro continues with its recent participation in the GITEX GLOBAL exhibition, where famous brands such as Microsoft, AMD, Huawei, Lenovo also showcased their products and development. Being the one of the brightest representatives of decentralized technologies, Relictum Pro was represented at the event by its CEO, Alexander Strigin, along with other well-known companies in the blockchain market.

Currently focusing on Asian countries and regions, Relictum Pro has been pushing its marketing with various advertisements, including promotional billboards in areas such as Jalan Imbi, Berjaya Times Square, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

By actively participating in global events, being listed on global exchanges such as LBank, and pushing global marketing with promotional billboards worldwide, Relictum Pro follows its strategy, builds new partnerships and presents itself to millions of new users, in order to further expand its global reach and achieve its ultimate vision.

Besides, the Relictum Pro team is going to hold joint promotional activities with LBank, including several trading contests and other events. The total prize pool will exceed $200,000. The rewards will be credited both in USDT and the project tokens, depending on the conditions of the promotional activity

About Relictum Pro

Relictum Pro is a scalable, advanced public and private blockchain platform, where every device is a node able to conduct instant and cheap transactions. It’s a platform that can be used both with thin clients and with more powerful processors, basic stations, as well as with the latest electronic and computer technologies, including quantum computer.

In addition to the Relictum Pro Blockchain, there’s also a group of the most modern blockchain ideas created for the Relictum ecosystem in the form of products working on a single platform, including: Relictum Wallet; Relictum Decentralized Storage; Relictum DEX; Relictum NFT; Relictum Pay; Relictum Games.

Solving the problems of existing platforms and having the most advanced parameters, Relictum Pro Blockchain can offer solutions on a global economic scale, making processes transparent and honest, and making human life simpler, safer, and more comfortable.

Learn More about Relictum Pro:

Official Website: https://relictum.pro

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/Relictum_Pro_Official

Telegram Group: https://t.me/relictum_pro_chat

Twitter: https://twitter.com/relictumpro

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/relictumpr/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/relictum_pro_official/

Medium: https://relictumpro.medium.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/relictumpro

This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Media Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons