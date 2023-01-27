Readout of U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr.’s Meeting with Colombian Attorney General Francisco Barbosa Delgado

On Jan. 25, Criminal Division Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. met in Washington, D.C. with Colombian Attorney General Francisco Barbosa Delgado.

In the meeting, Assistant Attorney General Polite expressed his deep appreciation for the extraordinary law enforcement partnership between the United States and Colombia and thanked Attorney General Barbosa for his leadership in combating transnational organized crime.

“The Department of Justice has enjoyed an exceptional relationship with the Colombian Attorney General’s Office and the thousands of men and women that Attorney General Barbosa leads,” said Assistant Attorney General Polite. “Colombia continues to be an indispensable partner to the United States. Attorney General Barbosa’s steadfast support for the rule of law while honoring bilateral commitments has been the cornerstone of our law enforcement efforts with Colombia.”

Both leaders committed to continue strengthening the close law enforcement relationship between the United States and Colombia, which has led to, among others, the successful investigation and prosecution of drug traffickers, transnational organized crime groups, human smugglers, money launderers, and malicious cyber actors.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland dropped by the meeting to personally thank Attorney General Barbosa for the outstanding cooperation between the United States and Colombia.