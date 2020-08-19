Readout of Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper’s Meeting with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Iraq Jumaah Saadoon

Washington, DC (STL.News) Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman provided the following readout:

Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper hosted an enhanced Honor Cordon and Bilateral Meeting in Honor of His Excellency Jumaah Saadoon, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Iraq, today. The two leaders discussed the bilateral security partnership and the importance of continuing to build the capabilities of the Iraqi Security Forces, such that they are able to prevent the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) from ever re-emerging and threatening Iraq, the region or the broader international community. Both leaders reaffirmed the continued cooperation between the Iraqi Security Forces and the US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and their commitment to the ultimate objective of a secure, stable and prosperous Iraq.

