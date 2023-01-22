Readout of Meeting between the Department of Justice and the Central Bureau of Investigation of India

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Arun G. Rao of the Department of Justice Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch, together with colleagues from the Consumer Protection Branch and the FBI, met last week with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in New Delhi to discuss deepening and expanding efforts to combat cyber-enabled financial crimes and transnational call center fraud, a shared law enforcement priority.

In their meetings, the parties highlighted the continued strengthening of cooperation in combating these types of crimes that has occurred since their last meeting in October 2021, including successful efforts to secure the testimony of U.S. victims of call center fraud for use in enforcement proceedings against the alleged perpetrators in India, as well as the seizure of evidence and arrests of individuals in India allegedly involved in cyber-enabled financial crimes and global telemarketing frauds and identified, in part, through information provided with the assistance of U.S. law enforcement.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to continued cooperation in addressing dynamic and evolving technology-based crimes by building upon the experience gained through recent efforts and further refining processes for the exchange of information, in order to ensure the safety of citizens of both the United States and India.