RE/MAX Holdings To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results On February 20, 2020

DENVER (STL.News) – RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world’s leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and of Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchisor, will release financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, after market close on Thursday, February 20, 2020, and will host a conference call for interested parties on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties are able to access the conference call using the following dial-in numbers:

U.S.

1-833-287-0798

Canada & International

1-647-689-4457

Interested parties are also able to access a live webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.remax.com/. Please dial-in or join the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website for a limited time as well.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world’s leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 125,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 100 offices across more than 30 states.