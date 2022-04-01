Rasheen Mainor Sentenced for Committing a Carjacking

Philadelphia Carjacker and Armed Robber, Rasheen Mainor Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison

(STL.News) United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Rasheen Mainor, 21, of Philadelphia, PA was sentenced to over 11 years and five months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Petrese B. Tucker, for committing a carjacking and an armed robbery.

In December 2019, the defendant carjacked a woman driving a Honda CRV in Northeast Philadelphia by pointing a firearm at the victim and then punching her in the face before taking her vehicle. Then, a month later in January 2020, Mainor and two accomplices used the carjacked CRV to flee from yet another crime scene: a tobacco store in West Philadelphia, the Dollar & Smoker’s Point, also known as the Chester Mini Market, where the defendant and his accomplices pointed a firearm at the cashier, forced him to run away, and then took merchandise and approximately $500 cash from the store.

“Carjacking a vehicle and then robbing a business at gunpoint threatens our collective safety,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “And if you commit these crimes in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, you are going to be met with a felony prosecution and long prison sentence, as is the case with this defendant who will now spend more than a decade behind bars for his crimes.”

“This carjacking and armed robbery were violent crimes targeting absolutely innocent victims,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “No one should have to fear a punch in the face — or worse — from a gun-toting carjacker, or a roving crew of criminals terrorizing them at work. These are offenses against society that undermine public safety and quality of life in this city. The FBI and Philadelphia Police Department are working every day to take violent individuals like Rasheen Mainor off the street, to keep them from harming anyone else.”

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Philadelphia Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael R. Miller.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today