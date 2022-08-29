Rashawn Ford Charged with Drug, Gun Law Violations

Monessen Felon, Rashawn Ford Charged with Multiple Drug and Gun Law Violations

(STL.News) A resident of Monessen, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charges of violating federal narcotics and firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

The eight-count Indictment, returned on Aug. 23, 2022, and unsealed today, named Rashawn Ford, age 27, as the sole defendant.

According to Indictment, on or about March 13, 2021, Ford possessed with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing detectable amounts of heroin and fentanyl. On March 14, 2021, Ford possessed with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing detectable amounts of heroin and fentanyl.

Also on March 13, 2021, and March 14, 2021, as well as Aug. 4, 2022, Ford possessed a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and possessed a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On Aug. 4, 2022, Ford possessed with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $5,000,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan J. McKenna is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Read more news relating to “Drug:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today