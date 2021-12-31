Rapid City: Perry Joseph Indicted for Second Degree Murder

Rapid City Man, Perry Joseph Fogg Indicted for Second Degree Murder

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Second Degree Murder.

Perry Joseph Fogg, age 23, was indicted on December 14, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on December 28, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on July 19, 2021, in Mellette County, South Dakota, Fogg killed a man by striking him with a vehicle.

The charge is merely an accusation and Fogg is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abby Roesler is prosecuting the case.

Fogg was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

