Rapid City Man Logan Gienger Sentenced for Attempted Receipt of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man convicted of Attempted Receipt of Child Pornography was sentenced on August 28, 2020, by Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court Judge.

Logan Gienger, age 26, was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The conviction stemmed from an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2018 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators. Gienger was arrested and federally indicted following multiple text messages with a person Gienger believed to be a 14-year-old prostitute, but who was in fact an undercover agent. Gienger requested sexually explicit images from the 14-year-old undercover persona and proceeded to negotiate the time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Gienger went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor’s pimp, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and placed under arrest

The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins prosecuted the case.

Gienger was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

