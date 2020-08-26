Rapid City Man Joseph Blue Bird Indicted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Joseph Blue Bird, age 33, was indicted on August 11, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on August 20, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in custody and/or a $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Blue Bird was convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact in February 2014. As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. It is alleged that between March 7, 2020, and May 6, 2020, Blue Bird, a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and a sex offender by reason of conviction under Federal Law, failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.

The charge is merely an accusation and Blue Bird is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Mobridge Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson is prosecuting the case.

Blue Bird was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

