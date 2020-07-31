Randolph County man Jack Carl Rice sentenced for child porn charge

(STL.News) – Jack Carl Rice, of Elkins, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 57 months incarceration for a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Rice, age 62, pled guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography” in February 2020. Rice admitted to having images of child pornography depicting minors under the age of 12 in January 2018 in Harrison County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the West Virginia State Police, and the Bridgeport Police Department investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

