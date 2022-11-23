Rail Strikes: Government to hold talks with unions in bid to avoid Christmas walkout



Ministers are preparing for talks with rail union chiefs this week in a bid to convince them to call off “debilitating” Christmas train strikes. More than 40,000 RMT members across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will walkout on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.There will also be an overtime ban across the railways from December 18 until January 2, making it more difficult for train companies to finalise timetables and causing “maximum disruption” over the festive period.Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “We need more talking from the unions with the employers and less announcements of strikes.”He added that the consequences of the walkouts would be “quite serious”, disrupting medical appointments and family reunions.Read MoreMr Stride told TalkTV: “The Secretary of State is actually meeting the rail union leaders later this week, so there is that dialogue occurring.”The essential discussions have to occur between the rail operating companies, Network Rail and the unions, and they really should be engaging more on that and working things out between them more vigorously, in my view, than simply rushing off and going into strike action.”The industrial action across the railways comes as nurses, civil servants and postal workers have also voted in favour of walkouts. Teachers are being balloted.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned his Cabinet on Tuesday that Britain faced a “challenging” winter of strikes, inflation and the NHS backlog. Some 400,000 patients are waiting more than a year for operations, compared with just 1,600 before the pandemic. Food and energy costs have soared and inflation is at a 40-year high of 11.1 per cent. No10 said contingency plans had been drawn up to “mitigate” the challenges expected over the coming months, including further strike action”. RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said industrial action was called after talks with the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the Train Operating Companies, broke down.The RMT said operators refused to make their “promised written proposals” in the ongoing dispute over jobs, terms and conditions and pay.Network Rail also declined to make any proposals promised at the conclusion of intensive talks last week, the union added.Mr Lynch said: “We have been reasonable, but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of Government is presiding over these talks.“The employers are in disarray and saying different things to different people, sometimes at the same time.“This whole process has become a farce that only the new secretary of state can resolve. When I meet him later this week, I will deliver that message.”Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said people have a right to campaign for a fair pay deal but that ultimately a deal is needed.She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We recognise people have got a right to do everything they can to campaign for a fair pay deal, and they will continue to do so.”And people have a right to withdraw their labour and to strike as part of that, and we’ll always support people’s right to be able to do that, but ultimately we need a deal in place, and that is what we’ve been calling for.”She said she wants the Government to “get its act together on this”.