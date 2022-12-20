Rail services to be crippled for a week as train drivers announce fresh strike



Train drivers at 15 rail companies are to stage a fresh strike on January 5 in a long-running dispute over pay, union Aslef announced.The union had balloted members earlier this month and 93 per cent voted yes to taking industrial action. The companies affected include Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, London North Eastern Railway, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway (depot drivers only), SWR Island Line and West Midlands Trains.Aslef claims workers have not had a pay rise since April 2019, and called on the government to “help not hinder” the negotiating process. “We don’t want to go on strike but the companies have pushed us into this place,” said general secretary Mick Whelan.Read More“They have not offered our members at these companies a penny.“That means they expect train drivers at these companies to take a real-terms pay cut – to work just as hard for considerably less – when inflation is running at north of 14 per cent.”Mr Whelan added: “The train companies say their hands have been tied by the government. While the government – which does not employ us – says it’s up to the companies to negotiate with us. We are always happy to negotiate – we never refuse to sit down at the table and talk – but these companies have offered us nothing. And that is unacceptable.”Aslef represents 96 per cent of train drivers in England, Scotland, and Wales.The union has already called five one-day strikes this year in July, August, October and November.This is a breaking news story, updates to come