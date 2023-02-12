Putnam County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Daren Hall, also known as “Pops,” 47, of Nitro, pleaded guilty today to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 10, 2022, Hall sold approximately 65 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant outside of a Nitro residence.

Hall is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the West Virginia State Police Ona Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. Chambers.

