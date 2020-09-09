Providence; Meth Trafficker Alexa Samoiloff Facing 10 Years to Life in Prison

(STL.News) – A Providence woman who today admitted to a federal court judge that she ran a drug trafficking conspiracy from her apartment that distributed between 150 grams and 500 grams of nearly pure methamphetamine, also referred to as “ice,” faces between 10 years to life in federal prison when she is sentenced in November.

Alexa Samoiloff, 51, admitted that she facilitated drug deals from, among other places, her apartment and from motel rooms, and often provided instructions to co-conspirators using an encrypted app. At her direction, payments for meth in furtherance of the conspiracy were often sent to Samoiloff via Walmart/MoneyGram wire transfers.

During the course of their investigation, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted nine undercover purchases of between 7 and 46 grams of “ice,” that proved to be at least 90% pure.

On October 18, 2019, law enforcement members conducted a search of Samoiloff’s residence and seized approximately 31 grams of crystal meth, 5 digital scales, an ammunition container with 109 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 10 knives, 3 swords, a crossbow, multiple cell phones, hypodermic needles, and various items used in the packaging and distribution of meth.

Appearing today before U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., Samoiloff pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine; and three counts of distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, aiding and abetting, announced United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman and Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta.

Samoiloff is scheduled to be sentenced by Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr on November 30, 2020.

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine is punishable by statutory penalties of a minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison and 5 years to lifetime supervised release. Possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine is punishable by a minimum of 5 years up to 40 years in prison and 4 years to lifetime supervised release. Distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine; aiding and abetting is punishable by a minimum of 5 years up to 40 years in prison and 4 years to lifetime supervised release.

Steven Robinson, 48, of Providence, a co-defendant in this matter, pleaded guilty on March 11, 2020, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28, 2020.

