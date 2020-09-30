Providence; Grand Jury Indicts Registered Sex Offender Thomas Andreozzi on Child Pornography Charges

(STL.News) – A registered sex offender convicted in 2014 of possessing child pornography was indicted today by a federal grand jury on two counts of distribution and one count of possession of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police Colonel James M. Manni, and Homeland Security Investigations Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael S. Shea.

If convicted, Thomas Andreozzi, 59, of North Providence, faces a minimum term of incarceration of 10 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, it is alleged that in May 2020, Andreozzi uploaded images depicting child pornography while communicating with a person online. It is alleged that Andreozzi also boasted, “I have lots of young stuff” and “I have little girls.”

Andreozzi was arrested at his home in July by members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. As Task Force agents and officers approached Andreozzi’s residence, he allegedly fled inside his apartment and refused law enforcement commands to open the door. After forcing their way into Andreozzi’s apartment, agents and officers immediately seized a cell phone from Andreozzi’s hand and another on a nearby table. It is alleged that the phone in Andreozzi’s hand was opened to an online electronic media storage service. Numerous files of child pornography were allegedly observed by law enforcement.

A federal indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Distribution of child pornography is punishable by statutory penalties of 15-30 years imprisonment to be followed by up to lifetime supervised release. Possession and accessing child pornography with intent to view is punishable by statutory penalties of 10-20 years imprisonment to be followed by up to lifetime supervised release.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John P. McAdams.

The Rhode Island ICAC Task Force is comprised of members of the Rhode Island State Police Computer Crimes Unit along with detectives from the Warwick Police Department, Cranston Police Department, Newport Police Department, East Providence Police Department, Pawtucket Police Department, Bristol Police Department, North Kingstown Police Department, Woonsocket Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman thanks the FBI and the Winnebago County Sherriff’s Department in Winnebago County, Wisconsin for their assistance in the investigation of this matter.

