Pros and Cons of LinkedIn Profile for Students

(STL.News) No one is too young or too old to join LinkedIn. If you feel embarrassed or worried about joining LinkedIn as a student with no experience – don’t! Most people start their careers on LinkedIn because the core goal of the platform is to help companies and job seekers connect. LinkedIn is an amazing place to find internships that open new paths in your career. It’s also a place to refine your skills. But is everything rosy on LinkedIn? Well, we’ve got an answer. Check what our experts have to say about LinkedIn in the article below.

Pros of Joining LinkedIn as a Student

#1: Get Noticed by the Big Industry Players

Let’s talk about projects. If your current college project proves your work skills, tell the audience about it. The recruiters will see if you haven’t worked a day in the industry but have a huge potential. Of course, you can always reach out to LinkedIn profile writing services for professional help. But before you expand your digital presence, ensure you have enough skills to display to the potential employer online.

Some hiring managers might even suggest you a job position without the standard probation period. Hence, the best way to get noticed is to use your LinkedIn page for posting updates on your great invention, aka college projects.

#2: Upgrade Your Skills

Another option for a student who has yet to gain work experience is blogging. LinkedIn blogs are all about providing professional advice to industry beginners. How can this feature be useful to you? The answer is obvious – by learning from others, you’ll avoid mistakes in the future. You’ll also get a good grasp of the industry you’re aiming to work in and your job responsibilities.

#3: Start Your Blog

This is a great way to showcase your skills and stand out among other job seekers, especially if you have yet to gain experience. Besides writing and communication skills, your blog will be proof of your potential. Also, it will be proof of your self-discipline and self-organization, along with other soft skills. Because balancing college with a part-time job and blog writing is tough, right?

#4: Find the Top Internships

Some companies will reach out directly after checking your LinkedIn profile. Just imagine your IT college project is a promising invention. If this is the case, big companies with internships will make you feel like Jobs. All because the savviest tech inventors recognize the genius long before the latter matures into Bill Gates.

#5: Learn the Industry

On LinkedIn, you can contact professionals with decades of experience and ask for career advice. For instance, you might reach out to a graphic designer and ask them about the pitfalls they had to overcome on their career road. Ask them about the skills you should focus on as an industry beginner or the projects to start as a freelancer.

Cons of Joining LinkedIn as a Student

#1: The Lack of Time

Let’s say you won an internship by reaching out to a company on LinkedIn. The toughest part, however, will be combining college studies with your internship. Another great example is blogging. Writing a blog and hyping your articles to attract more readers takes time. Then, add your studies – and you get the picture. Hence, think of proper time management before starting any LinkedIn activities.

#2: Completing the Profile is Tough

As a student, you might lack the skills to fill all profile sections and be considered a credible specialist. The same goes for education and work experience. The system won’t show your profile in the search results if some data is missing. Don’t worry! You can always contact the company’s support call center if you have issues filling in your profile sections.

#3: Premium Packages

Unfortunately, this option is not free for students. Depending on the user’s goals, Premium packages start at $30 and goals as high as $80. Premium options suggest free InMails and free lists of your profile viewers. Also, the package offers an upgraded job search and a featured applicant status. The good news is that you don’t need these upgrades to become an industry professional or find your first job.

#4: Spams, Scams, and Data Theft

Identity theft and notifications about the company’s proposals that aren’t relevant to your job search become a big problem for the platform’s users. Dealing with spam is easy – turn off the Notifications button. But how to protect yourself from scams and data theft on LinkedIn?

· Create strong passwords;

· Be careful when exposing sensitive information like the phone number and the address of your living place. Ideally, avoid sharing sensitive data in general;

· Mention your email in the designated places;

· Never transfer money for the application fee to the ‘recruiters’ – this is a scam.

#5: Extreme Competitiveness

LinkedIn has been around for more than 20 years. Yeap, this is longer than Instagram and TikTok have been on the market. So what does it mean to the job seeker? First, the older the platform is, the tougher the competition gets.

LinkedIn has more than 600 million users competing for new job opportunities. Hence, nailing your first job might turn into a long-term project if you’re a student with no professional accomplishments. But the good news is that users with constant blog updates are noticed more often. So, keep blogging!

Final Thoughts

LinkedIn is a platform with a safe space for industry changers or beginners. It is a great place to promote your ideas in a blog or tell the world about your new promising invention. On LinkedIn, you can find your first job or join an internship. By getting the top internship, you’ll learn the basics of your job and the industry from within. Further, you’ll expand your career resources by meeting new people in and out of the company you’ll be working for.

Nonetheless, consider the disadvantages like expensive Premium packages and data thefts before registering on the platform.

We hope the article was helpful to you. Good luck!