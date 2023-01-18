Preparing to Implement Seamless Custom Elearning Deployment

From Preparing Your Organization To Implementation: Steps You Need To Take For Seamless Custom Elearning Deployment

(STL.News) Focusing on employee training and development is not optional for modern organizations. As employee training becomes more necessary, it is also thankfully becoming more accessible, thanks to eLearning technologies.

Before online training became a norm, training corporate learners involved creating a training plan, the employment of trainers, and gathering the employees in one location for training. This was a hectic and expensive process.

This is one of the primary reasons behind the popularity of online training as an alternative to traditional employee training methods.

If you’re also looking into using eLearning solutions to train your employees, be prepared to invest in custom eLearning solutions. Off-the-shelf courses lack the personalization and interactivity required to make online training impactful.

Having said that, even implementing a custom eLearning solution can prove to be a challenge. Here are a few tips to help simplify the process of custom eLearning deployment:

Organizational Readiness

1. Grabbing The Support Of The Top Management

Since the effort requires a sizable expenditure, you will need the go-ahead from top management. You must present a strong business case for this.

The smartest way to do this is to align the online training objectives with the corporate objectives. Educate them on the monetary value of an impactful eLearning program. Don’t forget to talk about the longer-term, less obvious advantages of using eLearning for employee training.

2. Assessing The Level Of Preparation Needed

It’s important to evaluate how prepared your company is to accept eLearning before deploying it.

Infrastructure, precise training goals, support for trainers, direction, and knowledgeable leadership are all parts of an organization’s preparation. You must also ensure that your workforce is motivated and driven to follow online instructions and complete online training at their own pace.

Conduct a thorough preparedness analysis for this. Some of the readiness parameters to consider are-

Environmental Readiness : These primarily include the legal concerns that must be addressed before implementing eLearning. Policy and contract details, intellectual property, and employees’ linguistic and cultural requirements are other environmental readiness factors that you should consider.

: These primarily include the legal concerns that must be addressed before implementing eLearning. Policy and contract details, intellectual property, and employees’ linguistic and cultural requirements are other environmental readiness factors that you should consider. Social Readiness : Consider how friendly and interactive your corporate learners are with one another. This has a direct influence on their capacity to learn in a group setting.

: Consider how friendly and interactive your corporate learners are with one another. This has a direct influence on their capacity to learn in a group setting. Psychological Readiness : Consider how your staff members feel about training. Are they apathetic? Do they think it is unnecessary? You should also think about how your top management feels about eLearning.

: Consider how your staff members feel about training. Are they apathetic? Do they think it is unnecessary? You should also think about how your top management feels about eLearning. Content Readiness : This relates to whether or not content is appropriate for inclusion in eLearning programs. If you are investing in custom eLearning content, this should not be much of a concern.

: This relates to whether or not content is appropriate for inclusion in eLearning programs. If you are investing in custom eLearning content, this should not be much of a concern. Technological Readiness : This relates to the level of technical proficiency your corporate learners need to use eLearning. Learners who are lacking in these abilities must be found and trained. Otherwise, their technical incompetence may prevent them from starting or finishing courses.

: This relates to the level of technical proficiency your corporate learners need to use eLearning. Learners who are lacking in these abilities must be found and trained. Otherwise, their technical incompetence may prevent them from starting or finishing courses. Financial Readiness: Take into account the cost of implementing eLearning. This includes a vendor’s price, any new IT systems or infrastructure that may be necessary, and extra staff needed for documentation, implementation, or certification.

Vendor Selection

Besides ensuring your organization is prepared for the deployment of an eLearning course, you also need to ensure you have an exceptional course. To that end, you will need a reliable eLearning development vendor. Here are a few tips for finding one:

Trustworthy And Cooperative

You must pick a trustworthy vendor for custom eLearning solution development. Someone who feels like a natural extension of your organization would be the ideal eLearning development vendor.

They should offer you specific knowledge in creating custom eLearning and developing instructional designs. The ideal vendor will also suggest ways to improve the quality of the course and reduce the development time.

Ask Questions

Inquire about their industry experience and ability to offer references and samples. You should also ask questions about their project management methodology and technical proficiency in course development.

Customer Service Offered

You should also check the quality of the customer service offered by the vendor. Are they competent to look after all your problems and queries arising in eLearning implementation? Will their support team help you with the deployment of the course? Will they provide support after the deployment? If so, how long will you receive support from them? What is their policy about updating the course material with new content?

Implementation

Implementing custom eLearning can be a challenge, regardless of whether you are implementing it for the first time or replacing your existing off-the-shelf training program. Here are some tips that can help:

Identifying Common Barriers

When eLearning is implemented, a company’s training practices and how people learn will significantly change. Expecting resistance to such adjustments is only natural. You will come across some of the following obstacles:

Technological Barriers : Due to the technology involved, workers who are used to in-person training may be hesitant to adopt online training. Other challenges include poor connectivity or a shortage of educational and technical support for corporate learners.

: Due to the technology involved, workers who are used to in-person training may be hesitant to adopt online training. Other challenges include poor connectivity or a shortage of educational and technical support for corporate learners. Organizational Barriers : Many businesses consider their L&D or human resources teams to be in charge of eLearning. To overcome this, everyone—including those in high management—should support and encourage eLearning.

: Many businesses consider their L&D or human resources teams to be in charge of eLearning. To overcome this, everyone—including those in high management—should support and encourage eLearning. Individual Barriers: Employees could find it challenging to transition from scheduled and timed classroom instruction to self-paced online training. They could struggle to use new technology or take control of their online training process.

A complete audit is required to detect, evaluate, and provide solutions to overcome these obstacles. An assessment of this kind will assist in removing obstacles to the adoption of eLearning and set the stage for its success.

Take One Step At A Time

Be sure not to overestimate yourself. Start with modest classes, particularly if you are outsourcing. For instance, you may start with a compliance training course that all employees must do. You can test the eLearning system and garner management and staff support by beginning small.

Taking one step at a time will help you in two ways- firstly, you will know if the courses created and offered can gauge the corporate learners’ interest. Secondly, it will help you know the potential problems that can arise. This will prepare you to scale the online training to other departments and areas.

Conclusion-

If you cannot hold the interest and attention of your corporate learners, it won’t matter if you’ve created the best eLearning program ever. The objective of your launch is to simultaneously increase program awareness and stimulate employees’ interest at every stage.