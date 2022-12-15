Pre-open session: Sensex slips over 300 points; Nifty below 18,310

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updatesIndia has cut windfall tax on crude oil and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and reduced export tax on diesel, according to a government order dated Dec. 15. It cut the tax on locally produced crude oil steeply to 1,700 rupees ($20.52) per tonne from 4,900 rupees, effective Friday, the order said. The federal government also cut export tax on diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 8 rupees, while slashing the windfall tax on ATF to 1.5 rupees per litre from 5 rupees, the document showed.Price as on 16 Dec, 2022 09:31 AM, Click on company names for their live prices.Tata Consumer, Hindustan Unilever in talks to buy Girnar Food & Beverages (Source: Media reports)Price as on 16 Dec, 2022 09:29 AM, Click on company names for their live prices.There is a near term risk aversion in global equity markets. Following the 50 bp rate hike and hawkish message from the Fed on 14th the ECB and BoE also hiked rates on 15th by 50 bp each and delivered, perhaps, a more hawkish message than the Fed. Other central banks like the Swiss National Bank and Bank of Thailand also have raised rates. This synchronised rate hiking cycle has impacted sentiments leading to sharp cuts of more than 3% in Nasdaq, CAC and DAX. India is likely to be less impacted by the bearish trend but investors can wait for the global markets to stabilise before making fresh commitments in this overvalued market. Moving some money to fixed income makes sense since fixed income returns are turning attractive.- Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial ServicesActive stocks in morning tradePrice as on 16 Dec, 2022 09:21 AM, Click on company names for their live prices.Opening Bell: Sensex sheds 300 pts, Nifty nears 18,300; GMM Pfaudler tanks 10%, HCL Tech 2%Pre-open session: Sensex slips over 300 points; Nifty below 18,310Asian stocks knocked down by hawkish rate viewsAsian stocks dropped Friday after hawkish signals from central banks sparked a rout in European and US equities.Oil rises, poised to end week higher despite economy concernsOil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday after falling 2% in the previous session on central bank interest rates hikes, and is poised to end the week higher after a series of positive oil demand forecasts.SGX Nifty signals a negative startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 64 points, or 0.35 per cent, lower at 18,395.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Friday.Tech View: Large red candle on Nifty charts looks scary.Indicating more weakness in the short term, headline equity index Nifty today formed a large red candle on the daily charts and negated its higher highs – higher lows formation of the last two sessions.Tokyo stocks open lower on global recession worriesTokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, extending sharp falls on Wall Street driven by lacklustre US retail sales data and fears central bank interest rate hikes will prompt a global recession. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.34 percent, or 376.58 points, at 27,675.12 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.98 percent, or 19.12 points, to 1,954.61.Wall Street slumps as Fed heightens recession fearsU.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, with each of the major averages suffering their biggest daily percentage drop in weeks, as fears intensified that the Federal Reserve’s battle against inflation using aggressive interest rate hikes could lead to a recession.Rupee falls 27 paise to 82.76 against US dollarThe rupee declined by 27 paise to close at 82.76 against the US dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike and its hawkish stance dented investor sentiments.Sensex, Nifty on ThursdayThe 30-share Sensex ended 879 points lower at 61,799, while its broader peer Nifty50 ended at 18,415 level.Good morning, dear reader! Here’s something to kickstart your trading day