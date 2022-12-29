Pre-open session: Sensex rises 200 points; Nifty above 18,255

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updatesSector Watch: Sea of green; Nifty PSU Banks jumps 2%Nifty ended the last expiry of 2022 with a marginal cut of 1.58% at 18,191. Nifty futures rollover stood at 77.72%, which is lower compared to the last month expiry rollover of 80.60% and marginally higher from its three-month average of 77.41%. Nifty will start the January series with an open interest (OI) of 1.14 Cr shares compared to OI of 1.21 Cr shares at the beginning of the December series. Nifty saw a marginal decline in rollover along with a decline in OI compared to its previous months data. This indicates some reduction in long positions, as markets fell over the month. Data suggests there is limited enthusiasm amongst traders. We will have to look at how the positions are built up over the next expiry.- Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, Samco SecuritiesTop gainers & losers in morning tradeSkipper wins order worth Rs 2570 crore; Order for BSNL 4G telecom projectsWe had favoured consolidation yesterday within 18040-17940 rather than an outright collapse, because the structure that had encouraged us to keep playing for the 18400 objective was very much intact. While we had been cautiously optimistic, while playing the turn from 17800, a breach of 18400 could encourage us to abandon such restraint and instead commission a much stronger move aiming 18680, the 2nd objective. We will push the downside marker higher to 18235, once we head into the 18300-400 band.- Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial ServicesOpening Bell: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty nears 18,250; Eureka Forbes jumps 5%, Craftsman Automation 4%BLOCK DEAL IN NDTV: 1.76 crore shares change handsRupee opens up 0.02% at 82.7800 per U.S. Dollar; previous close 82.7975Pre-open session: Sensex rises 200 points; Nifty above 18,255Rupee likely to open flat to cap off worst year since 2013The Indian rupee was expected to open little changed on Friday – its last trading day of the year – as the dollar remained rangebound and after domestic data showed the current account deficit widened further. The rupee was seen around 82.78-83.85 per dollar in early trades, compared to its previous close of 82.7975. The rupee is eyeing losses of around 11% this year and is the worst-performing Asian currency so far. Over the past two weeks, it traded in narrow ranges, but quite near its all-time low of 83.29.Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022Asian equities rose on Friday as investors looked to end the year on an optimistic note after U.S. data showed the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy was dampening inflationary pressures even as worries over COVID cases in China persist. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.71% and was set to end December flat. The index is set to end the year down 19% – it’s worst performance since 2008.”Greed and Fear to raise weighting in Thailand from Neutral to Overweight,” writes Chris Wood.#MarketsWithETNOW | "Greed and Fear to raise weighting in Thailand from Neutral to Overweight," writes Chris Wood o… https://t.co/SQuBUgOArG— ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) 1672365164000SGX Nifty signals a positive startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 90 points, or 0.49 per cent, higher at 18,370, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Friday.Tech View: Nifty forms a positive candle on expiry dayHeadline equity index Nifty on Thursday formed a bullish candle on the last monthly and weekly derivative expiry of the calendar year 2022. It formed a higher bottom formation on intraday charts, indicating a further uptrend from current levelTokyo stocks open higher after US gainsTokyo stocks opened higher on Friday in their last trading day of 2022, after Wall Street rebounded following gloomy sessions. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.74 percent, or 194.33 points, to 26,288.00 at the open, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.39 percent, or 7.39 points, to 1,902.66.Wall Street ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin tradingWall Street's main indexes closed higher on Thursday, led by growth stocks in light trading, as U.S. unemployment data signaled the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might be starting to dent labor market strength in its bid to fight inflation.Oil drops on China uncertainty; U.S. demand limits declineOil prices fell for a second straight session on Thursday on an uncertain demand outlook as more countries considered restrictions on Chinese travelers with COVID-19 infections spreading in the top oil-importing nation.Rupee drops 7 paise to 82.87 against US dollarThe rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 7 paise lower at 82.87 against the US dollar on Thursday despite softening crude oil prices and a weak greenback overseas.Sensex, Nifty on ThursdayThe Nifty50 index closed 68 points or 0.38% higher at 18,191, while S&P BSE Sensex rose 223 points or 0.37% to settle at 61,134. 