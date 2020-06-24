PPB: Troy Demont Calvin Died in Crash in Sullivan Gulch Neighborhood

Portland, OR (STL.News) On June 22, 2020, at approximately 2:35 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the 1600 block of Northeast Multnomah Street on the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene and learned the bicyclist was severely hurt and unresponsive. Due to the severity of the bicyclist’s injuries, PPB’S Major Crash Team responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation suggests the bicyclist did not stop for a red light while travelling southbound on Northeast 16th Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, who was travelling eastbound on Northeast Multnomah Street had a green light. Due to two vehicles waiting in the left turn lane at Northeast Multnomah Street, it was nearly impossible for the driver to see anyone running the red light southbound on Northeast 16th Avenue. The driver remained at the scene and fully cooperated with police.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital where he later died. The bicyclist has been identified as 37-year-old Troy Demont Calvin. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has more information is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at (503)-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov

