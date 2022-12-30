Poshmark buyout expected to close in early January

bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images According to Nasdaq data, Poshmark’s (NASDAQ:POSH) acquisition by Naver Corp. is due to close prior to the market open on January 5, 2023. The notice from the exchange comes shortly after shareholders approved the terms of the buyout agreement at a special meeting on December 27. At the Special Meeting, a total of 258,471,032 votes, representing approximately 85.99% of the voting power of the outstanding shares of Poshmark common stock entitled to vote, were cast. The Nasdaq notice specifies that trading for Poshmark (POSH) will be halted as of 8PM ET on January 4. Upon the official closure of the merger, trading in the name will be suspended effective January 6. Read more on the details of the deal.