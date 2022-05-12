Portland: Timothy Christopher Sentenced for Armed Robbery

Portland Gang Member, Timothy Christopher Gaines Sentenced to Federal Prison for Armed Robbery of Eugene Marijuana Dispensary

(STL.News) A Portland man affiliated with the Hoover Criminal Gang and Unthank Park Hustlers, two allied Portland street gangs, was sentenced to federal prison today for robbing a Eugene marijuana dispensary.

Timothy Christopher Gaines, 30, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, on December 20, 2019, Gaines and an accomplice robbed Green Therapy, a marijuana dispensary in Eugene, of several jars of marijuana and $912 in cash. Gaines brandished a firearm during the robbery and pointed it at a store employee cowering on the floor.

On June 25, 2020, Gaines was charged by criminal complaint with Hobbs Act robbery. Later, on July 23, 2020, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging Gaines with the same. A superseding indictment returned on October 20, 2020 added a charge of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

On February 14, 2022, Gaines pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Eugene Police Department and Portland Police Bureau. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah K. Bolstad prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today