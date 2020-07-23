Portland Police Arrested Shane Vordelmicha Green for Several Assaults

Portland, OR (STL.News) On July 17, 2020, at approximately 4:12 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the 2700 block of Northeast Weidler Street on reports of a vandalism. An initial 911-caller reported a suspect hit their vehicle with a handsaw before continuing westbound on Northeast Weidler Street.

As officers responded to the area, several more 911 calls came in regarding this same suspect. 911-callers reported the suspect had assaulted several people with the handsaw and a belt, including two victims inside a laundromat, broke several vehicle’s windshields, and threatened several more community members with the handsaw.

Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect near the 2100 block of Northeast Weidler Street. Officers ordered the suspect to stop and drop the handsaw. The suspect refused to drop the handsaw, continued westbound on Northeast Weidler Street, and told officers he was going to make them shoot him.

The suspect walked in to the middle of traffic and continued to ignore multiple commands given by officers to drop the saw. As officers attempted to deescalate the suspect, he continued to yell at them and stated they were going to have to hurt him to get him to stop. While the suspect yelled at officers, he advanced toward them with the handsaw. Officers gave several more verbal warnings to the suspect.

The suspect continued his erratic behavior and officers used a less lethal munition at the suspect. The suspect threw the handsaw to the curb and officers once again began dialog with him in an effort to deescalate the situation. As officers spoke with the suspect, several bystanders interrupted their conversation with him by screaming and taunting the officers, only increasing his level of agitation again. Eventually, through calm conversation and active listening, officers were able to place the suspect in to custody safely.

58-year-old Shane Vordelmicha Green was charged with three counts of Assault II, six counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Attempt Assault I, Strangulation, four counts of Menacing, two counts of Attempt Assault II, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer, and four counts of Reckless Endangering. Green was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

“Officers frequently deescalate situations such as this,” said Deputy Chief Chris Davis. “It is unfortunate that some community members chose to try to escalate the situation. These incidents seldom make the headlines, but illustrate the excellent training and restraint officers use to deescalate a person intent on forcing officers to use lethal force.”

Detectives are still actively investigating this incident and request any community members who were victimized during this incident to report to PPB’s Detective Division at 503)-823-0400.

