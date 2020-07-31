Portland: Mass gathering along SW 3rd Avenue includes speeches

Portland, OR (STL.News) During the evening hours of July 30, 2020 a group of a few hundred people gathered along SW 3rd Avenue and gave speeches for a few hours outside the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Federal Courthouse.

At times people lit small fires along sidewalks on surrounding blocks and attempted to light fires inside the fence at the federal courthouse. Others in the crowd put the fires out. Some people climbed on or near the fence at the federal courthouse, but others admonished them and they got down. People could be heard in the crowd repeating that the protest was to remain peaceful.

By about 1:00 a.m. on July 31, 2020 most of the speeches had ended. The larger group broke in to smaller groups and over the next hour or two people dispersed without police interaction.

