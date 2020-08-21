Portland, Individuals Throw Projectiles at Officers, Light Fires, & Vandalize Building

Individuals Throw Projectiles at Officers, Light Fires, and Vandalize Building during One of Two Mass Gatherings in Portland

Portland, OR (STL.News) In the evening hours of August 20, 2020, two events took place in Portland. One group gathered at Kenton Park located on the 8400 block of North Brandon Avenue. The group left the park around 7 p.m. and began marching throughout neighborhoods in North Portland. While the group marched, streets were blocked. The group stopped briefly outside of the Portland Police Association office on the 1800 block of North Lombard Street. For a couple hours, the group marched through North Portland and later dispersed after returning to Kenton Park.

Around 10 p.m., a separate group of about 100 people began gathering outside of the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building located on the 4300 block of Southwest Macadam Avenue. While the group was outside the ICE building they began blocking vehicular traffic at Southwest Bancroft Street and South Moody Avenue. The group was also supported by several support-type vehicles. At times, these vehicles were seen blocking vehicular traffic. Several people in the crowd were seen carrying shields and wearing helmets and gas masks.

Around 11:10 p.m., several members of the group began tampering with the control panel to the gate on the ICE building. Other group members began tampering with the actual gate. Some group members were also seen tampering with the glass windows on the ICE building. Other members of the group sprayed port holes with paint on the ICE building so Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers could not see out while others vandalized the building with graffiti. Around 11:20 p.m., FPS officers exited the ICE building. Members of the group began throwing rocks and bottles at FPS officers as well as shined lasers and launched commercial grade fireworks towards them. A large dumpster fire was set near the intersection of South Lowell Street and South Moody Avenue.

Because the crowd blocked traffic, vandalized the ICE building, set fires to dumpsters, and threw projectiles at FPS officers, at 12:21 a.m., the gathering was declared an unlawful assembly. Several public address announcements were made to the crowd informing them an unlawful assembly had been declared and that they needed to disperse to the north. The crowd was informed that if they failed to disperse it could result in citation or arrest. Those group members who did not disperse would also be subjected to tear gas, crowd control munitions, or impact weapons. Despite several warnings, the crowd remained outside of the ICE Building.

Portland Police officers began dispersing the crowd to the north. As officers dispersed the crowd, group members shined green lasers at them, as well as threw rocks, cones, glass bottles, and paint balloons at officers. Around 12:35 a.m., Portland Police disengaged from the group. After PPB officers disengaged the group, the group began walking south towards the ICE building again. Public address announcements were made once again, reminding the group the gathering was still an unlawful assembly and they needed to disperse to the north.

Despite the announcements, group members did not leave the area. Once again PPB officers dispersed the crowd. As the group was dispersed for the second time, officers were once again hit with projectiles and two other fires were started by members associated with the group. A third dispersal was initiated by PPB officers when the group once again returned to the ICE building. As the group was dispersed, the sound truck was hit with rocks. During this dispersal, some custodies were made.

Three arrests were made during the event. 30-year-old Christopher Wise was arrested and charged with Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct II. 18-year-old Riley Haralson was arrested and charged with Interfering with a Peace Officer and Harassment. 27-year-old Courtney Pace was arrested and charged with Interfering with a Peace Officer. These three individuals were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

A small group returned outside of the ICE building, however, the group mostly dispersed by 2 a.m.

No crowd control munitions or CS gas was used by Portland Police officers.

