Police Response Delayed in Bevo Mill Street Takeover

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 7, 2026 (STL.News) Police Response – A large street takeover erupted early Sunday in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood, drawing hundreds of people, blocking streets, and eventually involving a vehicle fire as police delayed entering the gathering while assembling the coordinated response officials said was necessary to safely confront the crowd.

The incident unfolded during an already demanding period for St. Louis emergency responders. At approximately the same time police were dealing with the developing street takeover, officers were dispatched to a separate emergency involving reports that medical personnel were being held at gunpoint.

Two police officers responding to that separate call were then injured in a traffic crash.

The combination of incidents illustrates the challenges police and other first responders can face when several potentially dangerous emergencies occur simultaneously.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers began receiving reports at approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday, September 6, of reckless driving around Gravois Avenue and Chippewa Street.

The activity escalated into a street takeover around Gravois Avenue and Morgan Ford Road in the Bevo Mill area. Police said they brought in additional officers because responding to large street takeovers can require significant manpower.

Why police did not immediately enter the takeover

One of the most significant aspects of Sunday’s incident was the police department’s decision to assemble additional personnel rather than immediately sending a small number of officers into the crowd.

SLMPD Director of Public Affairs Mitch McCoy explained that street takeovers require a substantial and coordinated police response because participants and spectators have previously surrounded police vehicles and deliberately prevented officers from safely entering or leaving an area.

That concern is not hypothetical.

A previous street takeover at Morgan Ford and Gravois in March resulted in officers encountering vehicles blocking the intersection and a crowd surrounding a marked police cruiser. Police said the officers were prevented from leaving even after activating the vehicle’s emergency equipment.

During that March incident, a female passenger hanging from a moving vehicle was ejected and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police later released photographs seeking the public’s help identifying those involved.

The September incident therefore presented officers with a familiar tactical problem: entering a large and potentially hostile gathering with too few officers could place police, participants, spectators and uninvolved motorists at additional risk.

Hundreds reportedly gathered in Bevo Mill

KSDK reported that hundreds of people gathered during Sunday’s takeover, with nearby residents awakened by the sound of vehicles and activity in the neighborhood.

Witnesses interviewed by local media described vehicles lining streets and crowds gathering around the intersection.

Cecilia Imhoff, who had been at Tim’s Chrome Bar, told local media that people began blocking streets around Morgan Ford and Gravois after the bar’s last call. She said she heard vehicles racing and popping sounds before a vehicle caught fire.

Austin Kienbucsh, who works at Tim’s, similarly described vehicles lining the streets as people gathered to watch drivers.

Investigators are still determining the precise circumstances that caused the vehicle fire.

St. Louis firefighters responded and extinguished the burning vehicle. Police have requested video or other information that could help investigators determine what occurred.

Another emergency develops nearby

While police resources were being assembled for the street takeover, another serious emergency was developing elsewhere in south St. Louis.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to South Grand Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue for a medic in need of assistance.

Initial information provided to officers indicated medical personnel were reportedly being held at gunpoint.

Police said a 33-year-old male suspect had left before officers arrived. The man later returned while police remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

The incident created additional demand for officers at the same time police were trying to address the Bevo Mill takeover.

Then another emergency occurred.

Two officers injured while responding

Two police officers were traveling to assist with the South Grand and Magnolia call when their police vehicle was involved in a crash.

According to police information reported by First Alert 4, the officers were traveling west on Chouteau Avenue approaching Jefferson Avenue with their emergency lights and siren activated.

Traffic on Jefferson was yielding to the approaching police vehicle when another vehicle allegedly drove around one of the stopped vehicles and entered the intersection.

That vehicle collided with the police vehicle.

One officer suffered injuries serious enough to require surgery and was reported in stable condition Sunday. The second officer was treated for minor injuries and released.

Occupants of the other vehicle were transported to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Bevo Mill has faced street takeovers before

Sunday’s takeover was not the first major incident of its kind around Morgan Ford and Gravois.

The intersection was the scene of a significant street takeover in March associated with activities surrounding 314 Day.

During that incident, groups gathered around intersections while drivers performed donuts and spectators reportedly threw fireworks.

A 14-year-old girl was injured after falling from a moving vehicle, according to local reporting.

At one point, participants surrounded a police cruiser.

Residents and business owners expressed frustration after the incident, and police released images of participants to help identify those involved.

The recurrence of another large takeover around the same intersection less than six months later raises questions about how effectively authorities can prevent gatherings that may be organized quickly and attract substantial crowds.

St. Louis has increased enforcement

Street takeovers and stunt driving have been persistent problems in St. Louis, particularly overnight and on weekends.

Police have attempted to increase enforcement.

In May, SLMPD Chief Robert Tracy said the department had established a weekend detail focused on stunt driving.

A new Missouri law also expanded authorities’ ability to pursue criminal charges related to stunt-driving behavior rather than relying exclusively on traffic violations.

By late May, SLMPD reported more than a dozen arrests on stunt-driving-related charges since the law took effect.

One May enforcement action occurred around 9th Street and Branch Street near the North Riverfront, where detectives encountered a street takeover.

Police arrested two people in connection with the incident. Authorities alleged that one suspect was performing stunts while a 3-year-old child was inside the vehicle.

Chief Tracy said officers intended to remain aggressive in combating the activity.

Police also said large gatherings involving teenagers and young adults are often coordinated through social media, allowing crowds to form quickly.

During another enforcement effort in June, approximately 16 juveniles were detained after police responded to reports of a large group gathering downtown. Three were arrested for allegations involving resisting arrest or fighting, according to SLMPD.

Street takeovers can consume significant police resources

Sunday’s events demonstrate why street takeovers can become more than a traffic enforcement issue.

A relatively small number of officers may not be able to safely disperse hundreds of people, particularly when vehicles are driven recklessly, and crowds surround police vehicles.

Consequently, the department may need to assemble additional personnel before attempting enforcement.

That requirement can become particularly difficult when other emergencies are occurring simultaneously.

In Sunday’s case, police were dealing with reports of reckless driving that escalated into a major street takeover while another call indicated medical personnel could be facing an armed individual.

Officers responding to the second emergency were then injured in a crash, creating another incident requiring emergency personnel and investigative resources.

SLMPD has specifically warned that street takeovers strain emergency resources while creating dangers for motorists, pedestrians and first responders.

The incident also occurred during a period of significant debate over policing resources in St. Louis.

The city and the state-controlled Board of Police Commissioners have been engaged in a major dispute over the police department’s budget. Earlier this year, the Police Board certified a $250 million budget, while city officials said additional required costs could push the city’s police-related obligation substantially higher.

Mayor Cara Spencer’s administration subsequently filed litigation challenging aspects of Missouri’s state police-control law and the financial requirements imposed on the city.

That broader political and financial dispute is separate from Sunday’s street takeover, and no verified evidence currently shows that the budget dispute caused the delayed response in Bevo Mill.

Police’s immediate explanation is operational: officers needed enough personnel to safely address a large crowd while other emergency calls were demanding police resources.

Investigations continue

Several aspects of Sunday’s events remain under investigation.

Police are investigating the Bevo Mill street takeover, including the vehicle fire. Authorities are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the medic-in-need-of-aid call and the crash that injured the two police officers.

Police have asked members of the public with photographs, recordings, or other information about the takeover or burning vehicle to provide it to investigators.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department lists 911 for emergencies and 314-231-1212 for non-emergency police assistance.

Information or video specifically concerning Sunday’s street takeover or vehicle fire can also be provided to SLMPD at tips@slmpd.org, according to the department’s request reported by local media.

For residents and businesses around Morgan Ford and Gravois, Sunday’s events represent another major street takeover at an intersection that experienced similar problems earlier this year.

The latest incident also demonstrates the complicated reality facing police when hundreds of people converge on an intersection while other potentially life-threatening emergencies are occurring elsewhere in the city.

How the department prevents future takeovers—and whether arrests, Missouri’s tougher stunt-driving law and specialized police enforcement will deter participants—remains an important public-safety issue for St. Louis.

You can also view this St. Louis local news story at USPress.News.

STL.News will continue monitoring the investigation and update this report as the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or other authorities release additional information.

Editor’s Note: We have a record of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police not showing up at all. The lack of police presence contributes to the city’s crime problem. No consequences, no fear.