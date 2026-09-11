Viral Video Raises Concerns at Georgia LongHorn

EAST POINT, GA – September 11, 2026 (STL.News) A viral video recorded inside a LongHorn Steakhouse kitchen in metro Atlanta is drawing widespread attention after an employee alleged unsanitary conditions, including roaches and food debris, in the busy restaurant.

The footage was recorded at the LongHorn Steakhouse at 3480 Camp Creek Parkway in East Point, Georgia, according to reports from FOX 5 Atlanta and WSB-TV.

Employee Sean Headley, who told FOX 5 that he began working at the restaurant in April, recorded video showing what appeared to be roaches crawling across the kitchen floor and food waste scattered around the work area.

Headley later posted the footage on social media, and FOX 5 reported that it accumulated millions of views in less than 24 hours.

The images have now prompted questions about conditions inside the restaurant, management oversight, and how a restaurant can receive a relatively strong health inspection score while an employee alleges significantly different conditions behind the scenes.

LongHorn Steakhouse has responded publicly, calling the conditions shown in the footage unacceptable and saying it has taken corrective measures.

Employee Raises Concerns About Kitchen

Headley told FOX 5 that he recorded the conditions because of what he characterized as problems with the working environment.

He alleged numerous roaches and other health-related conditions that eventually led him to speak publicly about what he witnessed.

According to FOX 5, Headley said he had previously approached managers about getting the equipment and resources employees needed to do their jobs properly. He also said he raised concerns with corporate representatives but did not believe the problems were being adequately addressed.

The video eventually made its way onto social media Wednesday and quickly attracted widespread attention.

FOX 5 reported that the footage showed roaches on the floor as well as food waste spread across portions of the kitchen workspace.

WSB-TV independently reported on the footage and described additional scenes, including food scraps on the kitchen floor and cooked steak sitting on a shelf near a walk-in cooler.

Headley also made additional allegations to WSB-TV about employee food-handling practices.

Those statements are allegations made by the employee and should not be interpreted as independent findings by health inspectors.

LongHorn Calls Conditions Unacceptable

LongHorn Steakhouse responded to the controversy with a statement acknowledging that the conditions depicted in the footage did not meet the company’s standards.

“The conditions shown are unacceptable and have been addressed,” the company told FOX 5.

LongHorn said it was continuing to take steps to provide a safe environment for both customers and employees and said a new leader had recently been placed at the restaurant to ensure company standards were maintained.

WSB-TV received a similar statement from the company.

LongHorn additionally told WSB-TV that the restaurant receives regular pest-control treatments and that a professional cleaning crew services the location nightly.

The company did not publicly detail all corrective measures taken at the restaurant or say whether it disciplined or terminated employees or management.

FOX 5 reported Thursday night that health officials had not yet released a new inspection score following the viral video’s publication.

Restaurant Recently Scored 90

One of the most significant elements of the story is the restaurant’s recent inspection history.

WSB-TV reported that the Georgia Department of Public Health inspected the Camp Creek Parkway restaurant on Aug. 25 and awarded it a score of 90.

Public inspection data also identifies an Aug. 25 inspection for the East Point location.

That creates an important distinction between an official inspection — representing conditions observed during a particular regulatory visit — and allegations about conditions an employee says occurred at other times.

According to WSB-TV, the restaurant’s inspection scores during the previous two years ranged from 88 to 91.

The Fulton County Board of Health inspects thousands of food-service establishments throughout the county.

According to Fulton County, Environmental Health Services conducts inspections intended to identify sanitation problems that can create hazards involving cross-contamination, food temperatures, food handling, garbage disposal, and insect or rodent control.

The department also investigates complaints concerning improper food-handling practices that could potentially contribute to foodborne illnesses.

The Fulton County Department of Health told WSB-TV that inspectors planned to revisit the LongHorn Steakhouse after the video emerged.

The follow-up inspection could provide important additional information about the restaurant’s current conditions.

Questions Over When Video Was Recorded

A discrepancy also exists over exactly when the viral footage was recorded.

That distinction is important.

Headley told WSB-TV he recorded the video about two weeks before publishing it.

LongHorn, however, told the television station the footage was recorded several months earlier.

FOX 5 reported that Headley posted his videos to social media Wednesday, Sept. 9, but did not establish that he recorded the footage that day.

Therefore, the viral video should not be interpreted as necessarily showing conditions inside the restaurant on Sept. 9 or Sept. 10.

What can be established is that the video became widely circulated this week and that LongHorn has acknowledged the conditions depicted were unacceptable.

The company also says it has addressed the problems.

Headley disputed the idea that all problems had been resolved, telling WSB-TV that he wanted to see improvements in the working environment.

Employee Wants More Inspections

Headley’s concerns extend beyond cleanliness.

He told FOX 5 that he wants more frequent health inspections and improvements to working conditions, including repairs to air-conditioning systems.

He specifically called for increased inspection activity not only at the Camp Creek Parkway restaurant but more broadly at restaurants operated by LongHorn’s parent company.

LongHorn Steakhouse is part of Darden Restaurants, one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the United States.

Headley’s broader allegations do not establish that similar conditions exist at other LongHorn or Darden restaurants. No such conclusion should be drawn from conditions depicted at one location.

The controversy currently concerns the specific Camp Creek Parkway LongHorn Steakhouse in East Point.

Viral Video Highlights Limits of Inspection Scores

The incident also demonstrates why restaurant inspection scores provide valuable information but cannot necessarily describe conditions inside a restaurant every hour of every operating day.

An inspection represents what regulators observe during a particular visit.

Conditions inside a high-volume commercial kitchen can change rapidly depending on staffing, management, cleaning procedures, equipment failures, food preparation volume, and pest-control issues.

That is one reason Fulton County accepts and investigates complaints involving food-service establishments in addition to conducting inspections.

The Camp Creek Parkway restaurant’s score of 90 on Aug. 25 is therefore an important part of the story, but so is the employee’s footage.

Neither should automatically invalidate the other.

The inspection establishes what health officials documented during their visit. The employee video depicts conditions recorded at another point in time, although precisely when the footage was taken remains disputed.

Follow-Up Inspection Could Provide Answers

The next significant development will likely come from Fulton County health officials.

A new inspection could establish whether inspectors currently find pest-control, cleanliness, food-storage, or other violations at the restaurant following the publicity surrounding the video.

It could also provide an independent regulatory assessment of LongHorn’s statement that it has addressed the conditions shown in the footage.

As of the latest reports reviewed Friday morning, Sept. 11, a new post-video inspection score had not been publicly reported.

LongHorn’s decision to place new leadership at the restaurant indicates that the company has already taken at least one management-related action.

The public record has not fully established exactly when that leadership change occurred or whether it was directly related to the conditions shown in the video.

Social Media Changes Restaurant Accountability

The episode is another example of how smartphones and social media have changed accountability in the restaurant industry.

Customers traditionally relied heavily on health inspection reports and visible conditions in restaurant dining rooms when deciding whether an establishment appeared clean and well managed.

Employees can now show the public areas customers rarely see.

However, viral footage also requires context.

Videos may show legitimate problems while leaving unanswered questions about when something occurred, how long a condition existed, and what actions were taken afterward.

In this case, two Atlanta television stations interviewed the employee, LongHorn Steakhouse responded publicly, and health officials confirmed that another inspection was expected.

That makes the controversy more than an unverified social-media claim.

At the same time, the investigation remains ongoing, and Fulton County health officials have not reported that they have substantiated all of Headley’s allegations.

LongHorn Faces Public Scrutiny

For LongHorn Steakhouse, the immediate challenge is restoring customer confidence at the Camp Creek Parkway restaurant.

The company’s acknowledgment that the conditions depicted were unacceptable is significant. Rather than disputing what viewers could see in the footage, LongHorn said it had addressed the conditions and emphasized its efforts to maintain a safe environment.

Headley, meanwhile, says he spoke publicly because he wants better working conditions.

The competing accounts now leave health regulators in a particularly important position.

A follow-up inspection could help determine what conditions currently exist inside the restaurant and whether additional corrective action is necessary.

Until those results are available, the key distinction is between what has been verified and what remains alleged.

The video exists and has circulated widely. LongHorn has acknowledged that the conditions shown were unacceptable. The restaurant received a 90 on its Aug. 25 inspection. Fulton County health officials said inspectors would revisit the establishment.

Headley’s broader descriptions of ongoing practices remain allegations unless regulators or additional evidence independently confirm them.

The viral footage has nevertheless ensured that what happens next inside the Camp Creek Parkway LongHorn Steakhouse will receive considerably more attention than an ordinary restaurant inspection.

Sources: FOX 5 Atlanta, WSB-TV Atlanta, Fulton County Board of Health and Georgia Department of Public Health.