Police investigating Suicide in Fargo Avenue, Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On June 14, 2020, LVMPD Patrol Officers responded to the 6200 block of Fargo Avenue reference a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers contacted a female outside of the residence who stated her husband was inside of their bedroom with a gun and was threatening to commit suicide.

Officers attempted to establish communication with the suicidal male. At some point, officers established dialogue with the male via phone. The male eventually disconnected the line at which point officers heard a single gunshot coming from inside of the residence as officers were outside.

Officers entered the residence and located an unresponsive male suffering from a single gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The decedent did not have any physical interaction with officers prior to being found.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The LVMPD Force Investigation Team is conducting the investigation related to this incident. An examination of this incident is also being conducted by the LVMPD Critical Incident Review Team. This review focuses on policy, tactics and training related to this event.

