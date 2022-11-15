Poland's Q3 GDP at 3.5%, above forecast

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The skyline of Warsaw, center is pictured after sunset, in Poland August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

(Reuters) – Poland’s gross domestic product rose 3.5% year-on-year in the third quarter compared to 5.8% rise in the previous quarter, a first estimate from the statistics office showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a growth of 3.3% year-on-year. The statistics office said that in the third quarter seasonally-adjusted GDP rose by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter, versus a revised 2.3% fall in the previous quarter.