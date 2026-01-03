Parents Nationwide Should Support Capture of Maduro

Ad imageAd image
Why Parents Across America Should Support This Action Against Venezuelan Leader – No Matter Their Politics

January 2026

Contents
Why Parents Across America Should Support This Action Against Venezuelan Leader – No Matter Their PoliticsThe Drug Crisis Is Not New—And It’s Never Been SolvedThe Hard Truth Parents UnderstandWhy This Action Transcends PoliticsDrugs Don’t Ask Your Political PartyCourage Is Doing What’s Right When It’s UncomfortableMorals Over MessagingA Message to Parents of Every BeliefStop Playing Politics With Our Children’s Lives

This is not a Republican issue.
This is not a Democratic issue.
This is not a left-versus-right debate.

This is a parent issue.

(STL.News) For decades, illegal drugs have torn through American families, neighborhoods, schools, and communities. Every parent in this country—regardless of party, ideology, or voting history—knows the truth: drug abuse has killed someone we know. A child. A cousin. A neighbor. A classmate. A friend.

And that reality is why the recent action announced by President Donald Trump against Venezuela’s leadership deserves support from every parent in America, even if they disagree with him on everything else.

Because this is not about politics.
This is about protecting our kids.

The Drug Crisis Is Not New—And It’s Never Been Solved

America has been fighting drugs for more than half a century. As far back as the early 1970s, President Richard Nixon warned the nation that drug abuse posed a grave threat to American society. Since then, administration after administration has acknowledged the problem—yet few have confronted it at its source.

We have held hearings.
We have passed legislation.
We have built prisons.
We have expanded treatment programs.

And still, drugs flood our streets.

Fentanyl. Heroin. Cocaine. Meth.

Parents bury children. Communities hold candlelight vigils. Schools send home letters. Emergency rooms overflow. The crisis evolves, but the pain stays the same.

Everyone knows someone who didn’t make it.

The Hard Truth Parents Understand

Good parents teach hard lessons:

  • Actions have consequences
  • Warnings matter
  • Protecting children comes before comfort

For years, U.S. leaders warned foreign governments accused of enabling large-scale drug trafficking that consequences would follow. Those warnings were ignored. Repeatedly.

Parents understand this instinctively. When a child ignores every warning, every boundary, every chance to change, inaction becomes negligence.

That is not cruelty.
That is responsibility.

Why This Action Transcends Politics

The recent operation targeting the leadership of Venezuela, including President Nicolás Maduro, has been framed politically by critics on both sides. That misses the point entirely.

This is not about approval ratings.
This is not about party loyalty.
This is not about ideology.

This is about confronting transnational drug networks that poison American communities while hiding behind sovereign borders and political excuses.

Parents don’t get the luxury of pretending a problem doesn’t exist just because it’s uncomfortable. Nations shouldn’t either.

Drugs Don’t Ask Your Political Party

Drugs do not check voter registration cards.
They do not care if a family lives in a red state or a blue state.
They do not discriminate between wealthy suburbs and struggling neighborhoods.

They target kids.

High school students. College students. Young adults. Veterans. Workers. Parents themselves.

Every overdose death represents a failure somewhere upstream—where drugs were produced, protected, moved, and financed. Addressing only the last step has never been enough.

Parents know prevention beats cleanup every time.

Courage Is Doing What’s Right When It’s Uncomfortable

For decades, many leaders acknowledged the drug problem but avoided bold action. Why?

Because it was politically risky.
Because it invited criticism.
Because it was easier to talk than to act.

Parents don’t have that luxury. When a child is in danger, courage matters more than comfort. Silence becomes complicity.

Supporters of this action argue that real leadership means acting when others hesitate, especially when children’s lives are at stake.

Morals Over Messaging

This moment demands moral clarity:

  • Is it right to allow known drug networks to operate freely because stopping them is politically inconvenient?
  • Is it acceptable to keep burying children while leaders argue semantics?
  • Is protecting kids worth upsetting political allies or international norms that have failed for decades?

Parents already know the answers.

Good parenting means drawing lines, enforcing boundaries, and choosing safety over popularity.

A Message to Parents of Every Belief

You don’t have to like President Trump.
You don’t have to support his party.
You don’t have to agree with his entire agenda.

But if you are a parent—or love someone who is—you understand this truth:

If even one fewer child dies because drug supply chains are disrupted, the action was worth it.

That belief is not political.
It is parental.
It is moral.
It is human.

Stop Playing Politics With Our Children’s Lives

America’s drug crisis has lasted long enough. The funerals have gone on long enough. The excuses have lasted long enough.

This is a moment to put kids over talking points, morals over messaging, and parenthood over partisanship.

History will not ask which party was offended.
It will ask whether we protected our children when we had the chance.

For parents across America, the answer should be clear.

