© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends a joint news conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin at the prime minister’s official residence Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland, on November 20, 2022. Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva/via RE

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will keep VAT on food staples at zero for the first half of 2023, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.