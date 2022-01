(STL.News) Gravitas: Plant-based meat is taking over menus globally – Burger King in the UK has introduced ‘Vegan Nuggets.’ KFC has introduced ‘plant-based fried chicken.’ In India, ITC plans to introduce ‘plant-based burger patties.’ Vegetarian options increasing in popularity.

Palki Sharma tells you how plant-based meat is gaining popularity.

?

SOURCE: WION News via YouTube